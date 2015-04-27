Eagles exercise fifth-year option on Fletcher Cox

The disruptive 3-4 defensive end had a breakout campaign in Philadelphia last year -- producing at such a high level that coach Chip Kelly anointed him team MVP.
Although Cox's numbers don't jump off the page -- he's tallied just 12.5 career sacks -- his harassment at the line of scrimmage allowed the Eagles' opportunistic defense to lead the league in fumbles forced/recovered and rank second with 49 sacks last season.
