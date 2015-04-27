Around the NFL

Eagles exercise fifth-year option on Fletcher Cox

Published: Apr 27, 2015 at 09:51 AM

Fletcher Cox will remain in Philadelphia until at least 2016.

The Eagles exercised their fifth-year option on the defensive lineman Monday, the team announced.

The disruptive 3-4 defensive end had a breakout campaign in Philadelphia last year -- producing at such a high level that coach Chip Kelly anointed him team MVP.

Although Cox's numbers don't jump off the page -- he's tallied just 12.5 career sacks -- his harassment at the line of scrimmage allowed the Eagles' opportunistic defense to lead the league in fumbles forced/recovered and rank second with 49 sacks last season.

Pro Football Focus indicated Cox's late-season tear was akin to Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt's output.

