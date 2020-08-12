Eagles coach Doug Pederson cleared, returns to work after COVID-19 quarantine

Doug Pederson's quarantine is over.
The Eagles head coach is back at work, the team announced Wednesday, after missing the last 10 days due to COVID-19.
Pederson had been quarantined since Aug. 2, when the team announced he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Asymptomatic at the time of his positive test, Pederson ended up experiencing minimal symptoms and said on Aug. 3 he had a high-enough energy level to run the team remotely.
Assistant head coach Duce Staley took over the on-site duties while Pederson remained isolated.
Pederson was the second head coach to have contracted COVID-19, joining Saints coach Sean Payton, and was the first to have contracted it during preseason activities. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn revealed on HBO's Hard Knocks that he also contracted COVID-19 this summer.