Eagles DE Robert Quinn undergoing knee scope, to be placed on injured reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without edge rusher Robert Quinn for at least the next four weeks.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Quinn is undergoing a knee scope this week and will be placed on injured reserve, per sources informed of the situation.

Philly acquired the 32-year-old veteran in a trade with the Chicago Bears ahead of the deadline to add firepower to its defensive line. Quinn has had a slow since moving to Philadelphia, compiling two tackles and two QB hits in five games.

Quinn seemed to be settling into the rotation before his knee got twisted in practice last week, forcing him to miss Sunday's win over Tennessee.

With five games remaining, Pelissero noted that there is optimism that Quinn will be back for the playoff push.