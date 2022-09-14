Around the NFL

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on giving up 35 points to Lions: 'We need to improve quick, and we will'

Published: Sep 14, 2022 at 08:29 AM
Kevin Patra

The Philadelphia Eagles escaped Detroit with a 38-35 victory in Week 1, but the defensive performance left much to be desired as the Lions zoomed up and down the field in the second half.

"Obviously a lot of things we need to clean up and looking forward for that opportunity," defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. "I think it's very clear to the coaches and the players after watching the game, what we need to improve on quickly and from an execution standpoint, from a technique standpoint."

Gannon added: "I thought we did some good things, but 35 points is not good enough. ... Overall, happy that we won the game, but that is not the standard that we need. We need to improve quick, and we will."

After getting bulldozed on the opening drive, the Eagles forced three consecutive three-and-outs and earned a James Bradberry pick-six to open up a lead they wouldn't relent. But in the second half, the defense gave up three TDs on four Lions possessions.

The Eagles gave up 386 total yards to Detroit, including 181 on the ground, highlighted by some missed tackles and blown assignments. Philly couldn't get off the field late, as the Lions went 9-of-14 on third downs.

"A lot of it came down to situational ball," Gannon said. "We had our chances to get off the field a couple times and we didn't do it. We were getting it to third down a good amount, the one drive I think they had five third downs converted. You're going down a long, hard road if you're not getting off the field on third down."

Week 1 is full of unknowns. Perhaps the Lions offense will give other defenses similar fits, making Sunday's performance from Philly not look so hapless. But what we do know entering Week 2 is that Gannon's D must be better as they get set to face the Minnesota Vikings, who bring Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook to Philadelphia on Monday night.

If Philly can't get off the field against the Vikings' high-powered offense, the Eagles offense might not be able to carry them to victory this time around.

