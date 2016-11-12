Around the NFL

Eagles DC: Falcons run 'schoolyard, backyard' routes

Published: Nov 12, 2016 at 07:35 AM

The Falcons' offense has often embodied its mascot, becoming a high-flying air show that has even produced a 300-yard receiving game for one Atlanta target.

Atlanta ranks just behind NFC South foe and league-leading New Orleans in both total offense and passing yards per game. It's drawn praise and respect from nearly every opponent the Falcons have faced -- except the Eagles.

Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was quick to heap great words on Falcons receiver Julio Jones -- the man responsible for the aforementioned 300-yard explosion -- but also downplayed the effectiveness of Atlanta's offensive coaching.

"The Falcons use a lot of [what] I would call 'individual routes,'" Schwartz told reporters in Philadelphia, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "They try to spread the field. It's a little bit basketballesque, I'd say, in trying to get some isolations.

"They're a very disciplined offense when it comes to routes. There's some -- I don't want to say schoolyard -- but some schoolyard, backyard-type concepts to their routes: some 'get-open type concepts. Some of those aren't exactly quick passes; some of those take a little bit [of time to develop]."

We've yet to hear offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's response, but depending on how the game unfolds Sunday, we could see a rebuttal in a postgame presser. Calling routes "schoolyard," even if prefaced with explaining that isn't the term he wanted to use, immediately after complimenting his opponents by calling them disciplined is a great example of Schwartz's old mental tactics. We've seen it in all areas of the game -- in the lead-up to the game, in the game and immediately after, both in his triumphant punches of air and his reaction to aggressive postgame handshakes.

His Eagles rank seventh in the league against the pass, but much of that is predicated on their pass rush, responsible for the fifth-most sacks in the NFL (tied with Tennessee at 23). Perhaps that attitude is what Philadelphia needs to take down the NFC South leader. They better hope it doesn't turn into bulletin board material.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joey Bosa shares early impressions of Chargers new defense under HC Brandon Staley

A new era has begun in earnest for the Chargers, and it's brought with it a new set of responsibilities for star edge rusher Joey Bosa.
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to terms, language on reworked deal

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Green Bay Packers are officially turning the page, agreeing to terms on a reworked deal ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Randall Cobb excited to be back in Green Bay after trade from Texans: 'I can breathe again'

Randall Cobb practiced Thursday as a member of the Packers for the first time since the 2018 season and seemed to be glowing from the combined joy of reuniting with Aaron Rodgers and an apparent relief to have left Houston.
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank 'disappointed' by Julio Jones' desire to be traded after 10 years with club

The entire development surrounding ﻿Julio Jones﻿ disappointed Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who wondered why a decade together that included fond memories wasn't enough to keep a beloved player in town.
news

Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott (shoulder strain) limited at Cowboys practice

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was limited at practice Thursday, while dealing with a muscle strain in his right throwing shoulder.
news

Jets, QB Zach Wilson agree to terms on rookie deal after brief camp absence

Zach Wilson's brief absence from Jets training camp has come to an end. The No. 2 overall pick agreed to terms with the club on his rookie deal.
news

Roundup: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce exits practice with back, hip tightness

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce exited practice Thursday with back and hip tightness. Check here for other injury and roster news around the NFL.
news

Brian Gutekunst responds to Aaron Rodgers' Packers remarks: 'I wouldn't say I have any regrets'

A day after the Aaron Rodgers Half-Hour captivated football fans and media alike, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had his chance to respond.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Zach Ertz 'not happy' at Eagles camp after offseason trade request

Reporting from Eagles practice, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo is left reading between the lines when it comes to the ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ saga in Philadelphia.
news

NFL International Player Pathway program adds helmet decals representing home country for 2021 preseason

The league informed clubs that the current 14 international players on rosters can visibly represent their home country's flag with a helmet decal during the 2021 preseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Terry Fontenot: Falcons have 'bunker mentality,' aim to prove 'disrespectful' doubters wrong in 2021

In the first year of the Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith regime, the Falcons think they can have their cake and eat at least a few bites of it, too.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'above' trade chatter, focused on earning starting job

Jalen Hurts is the presumed starter in Nick Sirianni's first year as Eagles coach, but the second-year QB is only worried about earning the job despite all the rumors swirling in Philadelphia. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW