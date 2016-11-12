Eagles DC: Falcons run 'schoolyard, backyard' routes

We've yet to hear offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's response, but depending on how the game unfolds Sunday, we could see a rebuttal in a postgame presser. Calling routes "schoolyard," even if prefaced with explaining that isn't the term he wanted to use, immediately after complimenting his opponents by calling them disciplined is a great example of Schwartz's old mental tactics. We've seen it in all areas of the game -- in the lead-up to the game, in the game and immediately after, both in his triumphant punches of air and his reaction to aggressive postgame handshakes.