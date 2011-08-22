Eagles DC Castillo says young LBs will peak at right time

Editor's note: The Eagles public relations staff has confirmed that Castillo's initial quote on the linebackers should read: "The linebackers will be ready. To win the Super Bowl, remember, it takes 16 weeks, and then really whoever is playing their best during the playoffs." Video of Castillo's press conference also confirms the misinterpretation and can be found on the team's official site.
For all the stars Philadelphia added to its roster this offseason, the Eagles' young linebacking unit still lacks a proven veteran, but that's not a concern to defensive coordinator Juan Castillo.
Castillo told reporters Sunday that his trio of linebackers -- Jamar Chaney, Moise Fokou and rookie Casey Matthews, with three years of playing experience between them -- will be prepared to help the so-called "Dream Team" win it all.
"The linebackers will be ready to win the Super Bowl," Castillo told Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia on Sunday. "Remember, it takes 16 weeks, and then really whoever is playing their best during the playoffs. So when you look at it, there's time to develop. You can say that there's not, but the key is, who's playing or fundamentally who's the best come Week 8, 9, 10 -- and during that crunch time. And over the years we've been pretty good during that time, and we'll continue to do that. The young kids will get better just because they're working the proper fundamentals."
Castillo's first shot at running the team's defense -- Andy Reid appointed him to the job during the offseason -- has been helped by the signing of defensive end Jason Babin, defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins and prized cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha. They also added Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie through the Kevib Koln trade to the Arizona Cardinals.
With all the support around the young linebackers, Castillo believes they will develop and he's put the responsibility of guiding them on his shoulders.
"It takes time to develop kids," Castillo said. "It's a process, and it's our job to develop the kids and make them better. I'm responsible and I have to do a better job, and they'll continue to get better just because we're doing the right things. We're doing the right fundamentals, and it takes time."