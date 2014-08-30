Eagles cut Barner, Henery, Damaris Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles are the first NFL team to cut their roster down to 53 men. They let go of a few notable names along the way.
Running back Kenjon Barner, just acquired from the Carolina Panthers, was one of the players let go by the Eagles. They let him go with a waived/injured tag.
The Eagles also waived kicker Alex Henery, wide receiver Damaris Johnson and running back Matthew Tucker. Kicker Cody Parkey has the starting job for now, but we'd expect the Eagles to pick up a kicker released elsewhere. Wide receiver Arrelious Benn was placed on injured reserve. Quarterback Matt Barkley remains on the roster, at least for now.
The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" predicts our Super Bowl champions and the major winners of the regular-season awards.