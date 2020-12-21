Around the NFL

Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Jalen Hurts will start Week 16 vs. Cowboys

Published: Dec 21, 2020 at 01:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Doug Pederson continues to commit to quarterback Jalen Hurts on a week-to-week basis despite the rookie's impressive play.

The Philadelphia Eagles coach announced Monday Hurts would start Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys, noting the transparent nature of the decision.

"Obviously, I'm going to continue to have Jalen [Hurts] start this week. I'm focused on only this week," Pederson said.

Pederson stating the obvious makes the coach's persistent need to play it week to week all the more baffling.

In two weeks under Hurts, the Eagles offense has been far more impressive, fluid and productive than with Carson Wentz at the helm. Even if the rookie struggles in Week 16, wouldn't it behoove the franchise to see how the young QB bounces back in Week 17? Anything other than giving Hurts the final two weeks of the season seems folly at this stage.

In Sunday's loss to Arizona, Hurts threw for 338 yards, three TDs and rushed 11 times for 63 yards and another score without turning the ball over.

Hurts is the second rookie QB since the 1970 merger with more than 400 combined pass and rush yards, four combined TD with 0 INTs in a game -- the other was ﻿Justin Herbert in Week 7, 2020.

A previously dull Eagles offense that couldn't get out of its own way has suddenly come to life with Hurts running the show. The Eagles compiled 422 total yards in Sunday's loss. The rookie deserves to continue spreading his wings.

Asked how involved GM Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie been in the QB decision, Pederson responded: "None. Absolutely None."

Pederson added that any conversations he has with Roseman or Lurie would be kept private.

The future under center for the Eagles can be decided in the offseason. For at least the time being, it's Hurts job. Perhaps one day, Pederson will commit to longer.

