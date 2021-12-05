Eagles close to securing a third 2022 first-round pick as Carson Wentz nears snap count requirement

There isn't a countdown clock in the Philadelphia Eagles facility. But make no mistake: They know. Just like hardcore Eagles fans know.

Their former franchise quarterback Carson Wentz﻿, now the starter for the Indianapolis Colts, is on the verge of securing another first-round pick for Philly, thanks to his durability this season.

As Indy is set to take the field against the Houston Texans, they will do so with Wentz behind center as he's been during every game this season. If he plays every snap as he's done in the 10 previous games, he'll likely clinch taking 75% of the offensive snaps for the Colts for the season.

Based on the terms of the blockbuster trade that sent Wentz to Indy, the Eagles received a 2021 third-rounder and a 2022 conditional second-rounder … that becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of the plays for Indy.

That's why his playing time has been a constant topic on talk radio, in Philly bars and likely in the Eagles building. On websites such as PhillyVoice.com, there is an updated Carson Wentz snap counter that currently lists him as receiving 792 of 804 possible snaps this season -- 98.5%. Indy averages 67 snaps per game and is on pace to hit 1,139 offensive snaps this year.

Based on that calculation, he needs 854 total snaps to reach it -- 62 today against the Texans would get him there. Simply, stay healthy for a normal game and Wentz has delivered once again for his former team.

It's not just PhillyVoice.com. A quick scan of Google shows at least five Wentz snap trackers, plus it has its own Twitter account.

As of right now, if Wentz delivers, the Eagles would have the eighth pick, the ninth pick (from Miami), and the 14th pick (from Indy).

The thinking behind the trade compensation was simple: If Wentz starts and plays 75% -- or plays 70% and they make the playoffs -- he's worth a first-rounder.

It's one reason why GM Howie Roseman said while making the deal, "We just felt like it was a fair trade, it was a good trade for the Colts, it was a good trade for the Philadelphia Eagles and where we are right now and so, we pulled the trigger."

The thoughts remain similar for the Colts, who thought it was a fair deal then and still do. Based on how well Wentz is playing now, plus the up-and-down list of QBs in the draft, they viewed this as their best option.

And with Wentz under contract for three more years with the Colts for about $81.7 million (thanks to the front-loaded nature of his Philly extension), it's a more than reasonable sum for their starter going forward.

Meanwhile, for Philly, they can take the three firsts they are on the brink of having and either build around Jalen Hurts or use it as ammo to improve at the QB position.