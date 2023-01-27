Eagles center Jason Kelce on potential retirement: 'I don't know when that last game's going to come' 

"You know I think, it was maybe three years ago -- I think that might've been Doug [Pederson]'s last year -- it was on my mind quite a bit," said Kelce, a five-time All-Pro selection. "So, I've learned now that I don't know when that last game's going to come. Maybe I think about it a little bit less. There's always a chance that's going to be the situation. But, you just try to think about the game and focus on taking in the moment and being 100 percent there. It's hard enough doing it that way. It's going to be a lot harder if you're not focused."