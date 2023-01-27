Around the NFL

Eagles center Jason Kelce on potential retirement: 'I don't know when that last game's going to come' 

Published: Jan 26, 2023 at 08:46 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Facing the finality that the postseason brings, the Philadelphia Eagles could be playing their last game of the season on Sunday, and their All-Pro center could be playing the last of his career.

Eagles center Jason Kelce has pondered hanging it up for a few seasons now, and though he made no bold declarations Thursday, he's well aware his final game could come sooner than later.

"You know I think, it was maybe three years ago -- I think that might've been Doug [Pederson]'s last year -- it was on my mind quite a bit," said Kelce, a five-time All-Pro selection. "So, I've learned now that I don't know when that last game's going to come. Maybe I think about it a little bit less. There's always a chance that's going to be the situation. But, you just try to think about the game and focus on taking in the moment and being 100 percent there. It's hard enough doing it that way. It's going to be a lot harder if you're not focused."

Related Links

While Kelce, 35, might have begun pondering retirement in Pederson's final year, it was after Nick Sirianni's first year that the Pro Bowler announced he was "having way too much fun" and would be coming back for the current season. The announcement followed Sirianni joking about sending Kelce some kegs of beer to convince him to stick around.

Whether Sirianni will need to call on more suds or Kelce will contemplate hanging up his cleats remains to be seen. He could have one or two more games left this season or for his career. And if he reaches the Super Bowl, he could face off with his brother Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs.

But in the hear and now, Jason Kelce is just focused on playing the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, which is an approach he says the whole team is taking.

"We all know the circumstances, it's one and done from here on out, you know playoffs, you're only guaranteed the next one," said the 12-year veteran. "The formula's and everything's the same. You lock in during the week, you work hard, you practice hard, you work on your fundamentals and techniques. Trust your coaching and go out there and play."

Related Content

news

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon on QB Patrick Mahomes battling through ankle injury: 'It definitely inspires (us)'

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ankle has garnered plenty of attention this week, and it's also cause for inspiration among his Kansas City teammates, including running back Jerick McKinnon.

news

Art Rooney II encouraged by Steelers' second half, improvement: 'I liked the way the team kept fighting down the stretch and kept ourselves alive'

Mike Tomlin's Steelers finished 9-8 in 2022 and increased Tomlin's NFL-record streak of non-losing seasons to begin his career to 16. The feat was made possible largely by marked improvement after a tumultuous start of the season. It was advancement that was lauded by team owner and president Art Rooney II.

news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay on what impresses him about Bengals offense: 'Nothing'

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay told reporters on Thursday that "nothing" impresses him about the Bengals' offense ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

news

Dan Quinn to remain with Cowboys as defensive coordinator; OC Kellen Moore's future unclear

Dan Quinn's second season in Dallas produced another effective defense. Much to the delight of Cowboys fans, he isn't leaving in 2023. Quinn interviewed for head coaching openings in Arizona, Denver and Indianapolis in recent weeks, but will be staying in Dallas next season.

news

Panthers hiring former Colts coach Frank Reich as head coach

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Frank Reich as their next head coach. Reich spent the past five seasons as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, compiling a 40-33-1 record before being fired midway through the 2022 season.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on injured ankle: 'People will see where I'm at on Sunday'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes told reporters on Thursday that his injured right ankle came out of Wednesday's practice well and that he's feeling good ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals.

news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: 'We'd love' to have QB Geno Smith back in 2023

After Geno Smith posted a surprising career year in Seattle, it looks like both the QB and his team would like to continue their partnership, with Seahawks GM John Schneider saying 'We'd love to have him back.'

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy reflect on previous college matchup: A high-scoring Oklahoma win in 2019

Sunday will not be the first time that Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy have faced off. In 2019, the two QBs thrilled viewers with a high-scoring Big 12 affair that saw Hurts' Sooners come out on top.

news

Jets hire former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as new offensive coordinator

The Jets have hired former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. The team later announced the news, along with the hire of Keith Carter as offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

news

Three AP MVP finalists -- Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes -- to play on Championship Sunday

The finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award were announced on Wednesday, and three of those players will be playing in a conference championship game Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE