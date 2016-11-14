Around the NFL

Eagles CB McKelvin: Falcons are a 'front-running team'

Published: Nov 13, 2016 at 11:36 PM
Kevin Patra

The Atlanta Falcons headed into Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles boasting the NFL's No. 1 offense. In a 24-15 loss to Philly, the Falcons were held below 20 points and fewer than 350 total yards for the first time this season.

Eagles defensive back Leodis McKelvin said he knew going in Atlanta would wilt.

"I was telling the defense, this is the type of team, they are a front-runner. They are a front-running team," he said, via ESPN.com. "If you go out there and make some stops, they eventually are going to be dying down."

After starting the season 4-1, Atlanta dropped to 2-3 in their last five contests, averaging six points fewer per game over that stretch. 

McKelvin was burned badly by Falcons receiver Taylor Gabriel for a 76-yard score and dropped a gift interception that could have iced the game. The corner, however, was able to snag the game-ending pick, after which he called out Atlanta for calling what he believed was the same play.

"They actually ran the same play back-to-back," McKelvin said. "Don't do that. That was just a bad mistake. They ran the same play back-to-back, and I made a play."

After giving up 25-plus points in back-to-back games, the Eagles shut down another high-flying offense. Jim Schwartz's defense has held seven of nine opponents to 305 total yards or fewer.

"Week 2, we played Pittsburgh ... they were saying that they were one of the high-powered offenses coming into this game, they've got Antonio Brown -- that was no different to this game," said McKelvin. "They ended up coming in here being the No. 1-ranked offense in the NFL, and we're one of the top defenses in the NFL, so, defense wins. That's how I see it."

