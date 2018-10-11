Around the NFL

Eagles, Carson Wentz unstoppable in win over Giants

Oct 11, 2018
Chris Wesseling

Powered by a trio of Carson Wentz touchdown passes, the Philadelphia Eagles cruised to a 34-13 victory over the division-rival New York Giants in Week 6. Here's what we learned on Thursday Night Football:

  1. Buoyed by a few lucky breaks, the Eagles jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill picked off a deflected Eli Manning throw on the game's opening drive, setting the stage for an improbableCarson Wentz touchdown pass, throwing on the run across his body and into the waiting arms of Alshon Jeffery. Wentz went on to complete more wobblers to Jeffery and Nelson Agholor en route to a commanding 24-6 halftime lead -- the most points Philadelphia has scored in an entire game this year. In stark contrast to his counterpart, Wentz started the game by completing 10 consecutive passing attempts on third downs for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Although the quarterback continues to absorb too many hits, this was easily the most impressive performance of the season for the reigning Super Bowl champions.
  1. Through all of the changes in coaching and surrounding talent, the excuse-laden Giants' offense has been broken beyond repair since the 2016 season. Lacking even a semblance of mobility, Eli Manning has developed a mutually malignant relationship with his offensive line, each magnifying the other's weaknesses. Manning doesn't seem to trust his blockers or his own escapability, rendering obsolete the intermediate and deep aerial attack. His longest completed pass on the game's first seven drives traveled a meager 2.09 yards in the air, per Next Gen Stats. Although the G-Men selected rookie Kyle Lauletta in the draft's fourth round, the No. 2 quarterback is Alex Tanney, a 30-year-old trick-shot artist with 14 career passing attempts. If the offensive doldrums linger throughout the season, general manager Dave Gettleman may just get a mulligan on his decision to bypass a potential franchise quarterback with a premium draft pick.
  1. Manning's checkdown-centric offense went an astonishing six quarters and 15 possessions without converting a third down until Odell Beckham snared an errant pass with one hand, made the first defender miss and scooted past the chains on the Giants' first possession of the second half. It was a pleasant surprise to see Beckham on the field in the third quarter. He fled to the locker room ahead of his teammates with seconds remaining in the first half and delayed his arrival for the second half until it was noticeable that he was the lone starter missing from the Giants sideline. After the game, coach Pat Shurmur told reporters that a dehydrated OBJ went to the locker room early to receive an IV.
  1. The dichotomy between the obvious play-making abilities of Beckham and electric rookie Saquon Barkley on one hand versus the dreary performances of Manning and the offensive line on the other hand is striking. Barkley broke the 200-yard mark by the middle of third quarter, gashing Philadelphia's defense with a series of highlight-reel catches and runs. He set up an early field goal with a 46-yard run to daylight, made three tacklers miss in a Walter Payton simulation, borrowed Marshawn Lynch's Beast Mode on a 55-yard screen play and showcased his rare, angle-beating speed on a 50-yard dash to pay dirt. The NFL's new leader in yards from scrimmage (811) fell just one yard shy of becoming the first player in the storied 93-year history of the Giants franchise to record 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game.
  1. With LeSean McCoy trade rumors swirling in the wake of Jay Ajayi's season-ending ACL tear, Eagles tailback Corey Clement conferred with general manager Howie Roseman before the game, insisting there's no need to add a runner from outside the building. Roseman subsequently challenged Clement to prove it on the field. While the offense continues to rest on Wentz's shoulders, Clement and Wendell Smallwood fared well enough to stave off a desperation move in the long week ahead. The two backs combined for 107 yards and a touchdown on 27 touches, helping Wentz move the chains and salt the game away down the stretch.
  1. The Eagles' pass protection issues, on the other hand, can't be dismissed so easily. Wentz was under pressure throughout the first half, taking a handful of hits behind an offensive line that has struggled to adjust to his improvisational style. While All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson gutted through a high-ankle sprain, star left tackle Jason Peters floundered early versus Olivier Vernon before leaving with a biceps injury. This is a situation to monitor going into next week's clash with the Carolina Panthers.
