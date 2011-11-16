Eagles can now play role of spoiler vs. Giants

Why to watch
Michael Vick with broken ribs goes up against the top sack team in the NFL. Andy Reid is under fire. The Eagles are a team that collapses in the fourth quarter like no one else. Now, Philly faces Eli Manning, who has been very good in the final quarter. Can the Eagles play spoiler now?
Inside story
DeSean Jackson has been a beast against the Giants at times, and no one will forget his season-changing return from last year. Coming off being deactivated for a game last week for missing a meeting, perhaps this will be the week in which Jackson gets back to looking like himself.