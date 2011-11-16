Eagles can now play role of spoiler vs. Giants

Published: Nov 16, 2011 at 08:55 AM

Why to watch
Michael Vick with broken ribs goes up against the top sack team in the NFL. Andy Reid is under fire. The Eagles are a team that collapses in the fourth quarter like no one else. Now, Philly faces Eli Manning, who has been very good in the final quarter. Can the Eagles play spoiler now?

Inside story
DeSean Jackson has been a beast against the Giants at times, and no one will forget his season-changing return from last year. Coming off being deactivated for a game last week for missing a meeting, perhaps this will be the week in which Jackson gets back to looking like himself.

More: Go inside each Week 11 game

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals' Zac Taylor praises Bills' Sean McDermott, medical personnel in first comments since Monday

Zac Taylor addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night's Buffalo-Cincinnati game. The Bengals coach praised Bills head man Sean McDermott and the medical personnel on the scene.

news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler lead Players of the Week

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Chargers running back Austin Ekeler highlight the Players of the Week.

news

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson explains how he discussed Damar Hamlin with his team

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson discussed his reaction to watching the frightening scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin and how he addressed the situation with his team this week.

news

NFL Fantasy Football: Week 17 update

With the acknowledgement that there are no perfect options in an unprecedented and difficult time such as this, here is the status of NFL Fantasy Football scoring for Week 17.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE