Eagles' Caleb Sturgis concussed from errant punt

Here's a new one.
Philadelphia Eagles kicker Caleb Sturgis suffered a concussion during warmups prior to Thursday night's preseason tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers and will not play, the team announced.
NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that Sturgis suffered the concussion after an errant punt hit the kicker in the head.
Sturgis entered Thursday atop the Eagles' kicker depth chart, battling Cody Parkey for the roster spot. Parkey will take all the kicking reps verses the Steelers.
Sturgis took over the Eagles' kicking gig for 13 games last season after Parkey suffered a season-ending groin injury.