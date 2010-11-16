Eagles C McGlynn says Redskins S Landry spit at him

Published: Nov 16, 2010 at 12:02 AM

The NFL is looking into Eagles center Mike McGlynn's accusation that Redskins safety LaRon Landry spit at him.

Eagles players said Landry instigated a pregame confrontation, and McGlynn said Landry twice spit on him during the game.

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said Tuesday the league checks for video evidence any time there is a report of a player spitting on another during a game. Last week, the NFL did not fine Ravens fullback Le'Ron McClain after the Dolphins said he spit in the face of Miami linebacker Channing Crowder.

Eagles receiver DeSean Jacksontold Philly Sports Daily that Landry brought up Jackson's recent concussion as the teams were leaving the field after warm-ups, saying, "I'm going to put you asleep again."

That instigated a mass confrontation before the game.

Landry said, via the Philadelphia Daily News, that Jackson didn't take it seriously.

Landry said, "Me and DeSean was just talking. After we talked, I walked off and then I seen the whole crowd. We just talked. We always do that. Me and DJax, we [tight]."

The ill will toward Landry escalated during the game, McGlynn said, when Landry spit in his face late in the first quarter after the Eagles went ahead, 21-0. McGlynn said Landry repeated the act later in the game.

"Landry came and spit in my face, and that fired us all up," said McGlynn. "We were looking to really put the afterburners on them. It's good to see that we came out and score 60 points, almost. We all want to play the game with all the respect in the world, but when you're disrespectful like that. ... I just think there has to be more respect for the game than that. It's a terrible thing, and we said, 'Let's just keep pouring it on them.'"

Landry denied spitting on McGlynn, according to the Daily News.

"When I would ever be in touch with the center?" he said. "I never blitz the 'A' gap. Still in all, when would I ever be in the 'A' gap? Extra points, I'm at the end. With that said, that's your answer.

"I don't know if they're trying to elevate a problem with no reason. The center, I keep my mouth shut about him."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

