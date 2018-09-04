Eagles bring back veteran receiver Markus Wheaton

The Philadelphia Eagles brought back receiver Markus Wheaton ahead of Thursday night's season opener.
The team announced it signed the wideout, who was cut over the weekend.
Wheaton missed the Eagles' first three preseason games while dealing with a hamstring injury. The former Steelers and Bears receiver played 16 snaps in the Eagles' final preseason game and did not catch the only target thrown his way. He caught just three passes for 51 yards in 11 games in Chicago last season.
Re-signing Wheaton could be an indication that Mack Hollins' groin injury could curtail the start to his season. Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed on Tuesday that Hollins will not play Thursday and that the injury is not related to the sports hernia surgery he underwent this offseason.
The Eagles receiving corps is banged up. Nelson Agholor missed all of the preseason with an injury but is expected to play this week. Philly will be without Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) to start the season.
The Super Bowl champs open the 2018 season as a favorite to repeat as NFC East victors, but they do so as a banged-up squad that won't be at full force for the first several weeks.
Here are other transactions we're monitoring today:
- The Kansas City Chiefs announced a contract extension for offensive lineman Cam Erving. Erving, a 2015 first-round pick in Cleveland, started four games for the Chiefs last season.
- The Miami Dolphins signed running back Brandon Bolden and released center Travis Swanson on Tuesday. Bolden was released by the New England Patriots over the weekend after six-plus seasons with the team. Miami signed Swanson just one day ago after the New York Jets cut him.
- The New York Giants are signing former New Orleans Saints linebacker Nate Stupar, his agent tweeted Tuesday. The seventh-year player is a season removed from recording 58 tackles and two forced fumbles for New Orleans.