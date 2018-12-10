Around the NFL

Eagles blast 'ridiculous' call on opening kickoff

Published: Dec 09, 2018 at 11:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles appeared to gain momentum on the opening kickoff of Sunday's pivotal division tilt versus the Dallas Cowboys after Malcolm Jenkins popped the ball from returner Jourdan Lewis.

Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill appeared to recover the ball in the pileup. The officials originally ruled that Lewis was down by contact. After a challenge by Philly coach Doug Pederson, the referees determined that there was a fumble on the play but did not have clear evidence of a recovery by the Eagles.

Dallas kept the ball and wiped out a huge momentum-changing play.

After the game, the Eagles blasted the replay officials.

"That was a pretty terrible call, to be honest," Jenkins said, via NBC Sports Philly. "They reviewed it and the explanation I got was that it wasn't a clear recovery. Although Kamu had the ball in his hand and there were only Eagles defenders on the ball in the replay. Common sense ... you saw Kamu come out with the ball. Obviously, they don't pay me to make calls, but in hindsight, that was a big play in the game."

Based on the angles of the TV broadcast, it appeared the Eagles linebacker came away with the ball after a scrum which was mostly comprised of Philly players.

Grugier-Hill echoed Jenkins frustration over the call.

"I came up with the ball, so I don't understand," Grugier-Hill said. "Nothing you can really say about that. It's ridiculous. Obviously came up with the ball."

Referee Clete Blakeman attempted to clarify the call to pool reporter Calvin Watkins of The Athletic after the game and was asked about it appearing an Eagles player had recovered.

"Yes that was discussed so situationally we have a pile up," Blakeman said. "I mean it's really hard unless they have somebody with clear possession and control of it before the pile up of it before the pile up begins and we can give it to them. We just didn't have that on this one."

Who knows how the game would have unfolded if the referees seen what most of the viewing public believed it viewed and awarded the Eagles the ball deep in Dallas territory. Maybe the early-game malaise doesn't inflict Philadelphia. Maybe the flub forces the Cowboys to take more red-zone risks early, and they don't settle for field goals, kick-starting a back-and-forth tilt.

If ifs and buts were candy and nuts we'd all have a merry Christmas. They aren't. And the Eagles' Christmas isn't shaping out to be very joyous.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for failure to control vehicle following single-car crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been issued a citation for failure to control his vehicle following the single-car crash he was involved in this week, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com on Thursday.

news

Doug Pederson sees bright future for Eagles' Jalen Hurts: 'He's going to defy all odds'

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson had a front-row seat for the beginning of Jalen Hurts' NFL career, and he's not surprised to see the Oklahoma and Alabama product thriving in his third professional season.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) misses second consecutive practice ahead of Vikings game

Despite assurances otherwise, the Saints' day-to-day plan for Jameis Winston required another day off. Winston did not participate in New Orleans' practice for a second straight day.

news

Ravens DT Michael Pierce to undergo season-ending biceps surgery

Michael Pierce's return to Baltimore has been cut short after just three games. Pierce is undergoing season-ending biceps surgery on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) expected to play tonight vs. Bengals

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is expected to play tonight against the Cincinnati Bengals barring a setback, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts highlight September Players of the Month

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson lead the NFL's Players of the Month.

news

Can Patrick Mahomes see himself playing until he's 45 like Tom Brady? 'I want to play as long as I can play'

It seems unfathomable that anyone could play as long and at the level that Tom Brady has, but could Patrick Mahomes see himself giving it a run and playing until he's 45?

news

Week 4 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa (groin) to undergo surgery, placed on injured reserve

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his injured groin and be placed on injured reserve, coach Brandon Staley told reporters Wednesday.

news

NFL says Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium is contingency site for Chiefs-Buccaneers

NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller said Wednesday that the Buccaneers' scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night is still on track to be held in Tampa, but contingencies are being made.

news

NFL says every indication is concussion protocol was followed with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

The NFL confirmed on Wednesday that a review is ongoing into whether the Dolphins followed the league's concussion protocol Sunday when examining a possible head injury for Tua Tagovailoa and said that every indication is that the protocol was followed.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE