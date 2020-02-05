Eagles, Bills among potential landing spots for Amari Cooper

2) PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: I don't see Jerry Jones breaking the bank for Cooper, and if Dallas' offer isn't up to his standard, it will only take one team to put big money on the table for Cooper to leave. It wouldn't surprise me if Eagles general manager Howie Roseman came calling. There's no doubt Cooper could help this offense, which was extremely thin at the wide receiver position last season, with injuries plaguing nearly every starter. Cooper's production doesn't always match his crazy ability, but I believe he'd do well paired with a player like Alshon Jeffery. Cooper wouldn't draw all of the attention, and he wouldn't have to be "the guy" for the Eagles. Plus, he'd have a field day facing the Cowboys' secondary twice a year.