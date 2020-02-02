Cowboys expected to franchise tag Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys could be headed toward a tense offseason.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Dallas is expected to place a franchise tag on its starting quarterback. Prescott, of course, is determined to sign a multi-year extension, and he recently expressed confidence in that development.

A new deal, however, appears to be a long way off, per Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

"I've heard nothing to indicate that they are anywhere close, Prescott and the Cowboys, to a contract extension," Garafolo said Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning.

Rapoport nodded in agreement, while adding: "From what I understand, I would be very surprised if Dak Prescott showed up this offseason without a deal."

That might make for an interesting spring and summer in Dallas. The timetable to franchise players is Feb. 25-March 10. Such a move figures to be a formality as it extends the negotiating window. It would also ensure Prescott is paid in the high-$20 million range for the 2020 season should the Cowboys use the nonexclusive tag. An exclusive tag, which prevents another team from signing him, guarantees $30-plus million.

But with Prescott, who's been one of the biggest bargains in football for the past four seasons, likely looking for long-term security, a one-year deal might not suffice.

"Prescott is going to push it to there and beyond," Garafolo said. "This is a guy that was willing to play for only $2 million last year, bet on himself then. They're not playing games now, so there's no threat right now. So you know he's going to push it as far as he possibly can."

Unless the Cowboys have a Plan B at QB, a holdout of any sort from what was their most important player last year will push the patience of new coach Mike McCarthy.