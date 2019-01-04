Eagles-Bears: NFC Wild Card Weekend preview

The Eagles shook off a 4-6 start and won five of their last six games to clinch a postseason berth in consecutive years for the first time since the 2009-10 campaigns. And the Eagles did it with quarterback Nick Foles, who took over as the starter in Week 15 with Carson Wentz shelved with a back injury. As one of the league's hottest teams down the stretch, the Eagles (9-7) hope to become the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots accomplished the feat in 2003-04.