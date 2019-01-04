Around the NFL

Eagles-Bears: NFC Wild Card Weekend preview

Published: Jan 04, 2019 at 01:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The Backstory

The Eagles and Bears meet for just the fourth time in the postseason, the last time coming way back in the 2001 NFC Divisional Round, signaling prior playoff history between the two teams shouldn't count for too much.

What will matter, however, surrounds the familiarity between the two head coaches on opposing sideline.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and Bears first-year head coach Matt Nagy know each other well dating back to 2010 when both served on the Eagles coaching staff under Andy Reid, who brought both to Kansas City. Pederson served as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator with Nagy as the quarterbacks coach, and then Nagy took over as a co-offensive coordinator when Pederson left for the Eagles in 2016. Given the ties to Reid's version of the West Coast offense, both coaches run similar offensive concepts and really shouldn't surprise the other.

Still, the opposing coaches' relationship is but one part of the game.

The Eagles shook off a 4-6 start and won five of their last six games to clinch a postseason berth in consecutive years for the first time since the 2009-10 campaigns. And the Eagles did it with quarterback Nick Foles, who took over as the starter in Week 15 with Carson Wentz shelved with a back injury. As one of the league's hottest teams down the stretch, the Eagles (9-7) hope to become the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots accomplished the feat in 2003-04.

As for Chicago, the Bears clinched the NFC North for the first time since 2010 and experienced a remarkable turnaround under Nagy, who guided the Bears to a 12-4 record after the team went 5-11 in 2017 and 3-13 in 2016.

The Bears locked up home-field advantage for the first round, and the Eagles face a daunting task on the road when considering Chicago went 7-1 at Soldier Field in 2018.

Under Pressure

Nick Foles, QB, Eagles: Huh? How is Foles considered here as under pressure given his 9-2 record as a starter since 2017, including the playoffs? There is little doubt the Eagles hit gold with Foles as a backup to Wentz, and Foles has responded with a 4-1 record this season, averaging 282.6 yards passing with seven touchdowns against four interceptions for a 96 passer rating in five games. Foles also proved a bright star in 2017, averaging 323.7 yards passing with six touchdowns against an interception for a 115.7 passer rating en route to a championship and the Super Bowl MVP award.

That said, Saturday's path won't be a cakewalk for Foles against one of the league's top defensive units. The Bears finished the 2018 regular season ranked first in scoring defense (17.7 points allowed per game), takeaways (36) and interceptions (27), and third in sacks (50) and turnover differential (+12).

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears: Trubisky made tremendous strides in his second professional season, throwing for 3,233 yards and 24 touchdowns with 12 interceptions while completing 66 percent of his pass attempts. He also showed he could hurt an opponent with his legs by rushing for 421 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

Nevertheless, the biggest questions entering Sunday will surround playoff experience and if the bright lights on a national stage will affect Trubisky against a battle-tested playoff team. The Eagles defense, which finished the season with 44 sacks, closed out the campaign with 10 sacks, 24 quarterback hits and two interceptions over the final three games.

Matchup to Watch

Eagles offensive line vs. Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack: Foles (9) and Wentz (31) were sacked a total of 40 times in 2018, and now the front five prepares to face Mack, who led the Bears with 12.5 sacks. Mack has done plenty of damage playing at Soldier Field, totaling 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. His ability to line up on both sides of the formation causes headaches for opponents, and he is one of the rare defensive players in the league capable of taking over a game.

The Eagles, however, closed out the season by facing some of the elite pass rushers in the league, notably Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in Week 15 and Houston Texans bookends J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney in Week 16. Foles was sacked just once in that span, courtesy of Clowney.

Prediction

History hasn't been kind with battles featuring experience against inexperience in the first round of the postseason. Over the last 10 seasons, Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks are 9-1 against quarterbacks making their first playoff start in the wild-card round. Additionally in that same span, 8 of 13 first-year head coaches to make the playoffs have lost on Wild Card Weekend.

The Bears, however, are about to buck that trend in front of their faithful fans at Soldier Field. Chicago proved dominant at home this season with a 7-1 mark and will emerge victorious from a hard-fought defensive battle.

Chicago Bears 23, Philadelphia Eagles 17

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Cardinals' Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins expected to play against Bears

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle) is expected to play against the Chicago Bears, while wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) could return as well, if all goes well in warmups, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 4

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, the team announced. 
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt activated from reserve/COVID list

The Steelers pass rusher was activated from the reserve/COVID list and can play Sunday vs. the Ravens, the team announced Saturday morning. 
news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams set to get 'bulk' of workload vs. Chiefs with Melvin Gordon (hip) doubtful

It's setting up to be the ﻿Javonte Williams﻿ show for the Broncos on Sunday night against the Chiefs. Denver listed running back Melvin Gordon as doubtful to play due to a hip injury, according to coach Vic Fangio.
news

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians won't address futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards until suspensions over

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has made no decisions on the futures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards and has no plans to address the players' situations further until they return from their three-game suspensions.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) questionable to play Sunday vs. Jets

﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is optimistic he will play through an ankle injury Sunday against the Jets, but Philadelphia is taking a more cautious approach. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts is questionable for Sunday's game.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 3

Injury and roster news from Friday, including the Washington Football Team ruling out safety Landon Collins and running back J.D. McKissic. 
news

Saints QB Taysom Hill feared to have suffered mallet finger injury; could require surgery

Taysom Hill is set to miss some games going forward due to the mallet finger injury he suffered, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.  
news

Jalen Ramsey on playing Jaguars for first time since trade to Rams: 'It's another game, right?'

Rams standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey is playing is former team, the Jaguars, for the first time, but the franchise has undergone such an overhaul that he won't recognize most of the Jacksonville players. 
news

Daniel Jones (neck) out for Giants on Sunday; Mike Glennon to start

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) was not cleared for contact and is out for Sunday vs. the Dolphins, New York head coach Joe Judge announced Friday.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for Rams-Jaguars up in the air due to hip injury

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ could miss Sunday's game against the Jaguars. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that OBJ's status for the Rams' Week 13 tilt is up in the air due to a hip injury.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott won't blame knee injury for recent struggles

Following Thursday night's win over the Saints, the Cowboys now get an elongated week of rest. The 10 days before a pivotal NFC East battle with Washington could benefit running back ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW