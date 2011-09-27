Eagles, Bears continue to slide behind losing streaks

For all the Falcons fans that were so fired up over Atlanta's ranking last week, what say you? If this club is a championship contender, the faceoff down in Tampa is one the club has to pull out. Let's be honest about this whole deal: Matt Ryan, like Brett Favre 10 years ago, continues to be a media darling, but he has faltered in key games and situations often. He's a good player, not great. Of course, it doesn't help that the ground game was outgained 115 to 30. Back to the drawing board, Mike Smith.