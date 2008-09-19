Eagles' Andrews doubtful vs. Steelers because of back spasms

PHILADELPHIA -- Two-time Pro Bowl guard Shawn Andrews is doubtful for the Eagles' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday because of back spasms.
"He hasn't recovered as fast as we'd hoped," coach Andy Reid said Friday. "We'll see how he is in the next couple of days."
Max Jean-Gilles, who filled in when Andrews missed time in training camp to deal with depression, would start in his place. The third-year pro has one career start.
"Max gets plenty of reps in there in case something were to come up with either guard," Reid said. "We feel comfortable he'll step in and do a good job for us."
Wide receiver Reggie Brown is expected to play after missing the first two games with a hamstring injury. Brown may not start, but will rotate with other wideouts.
"Reggie looks like he's feeling pretty good," Reid said. "We'll give him an opportunity to play."
Center Jamaal Jackson missed practice all week for personal reasons, but Reid expects him to be ready Sunday.
