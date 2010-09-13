Eagles among teams dealing with delicate QB situation

In Carolina, one thing the Panthers didn't need was a slow start and to have Moore be part of the reason why. With coach John Fox in the final year of his contract, he'll get pressure to start Clausen with each poor showing. With Moore possibly out with a concussion for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, he might not have a choice but to go with Clausen. Fox, a loyal coach, got rid of one of his all-time favorite players in Jake Delhomme to clear the stage for Moore. I know that hurt Fox a lot more than he led on.