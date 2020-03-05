Eagles among potential landing spots for RB McCoy

Around the NFL

Like his workout buddy Frank Gore, running back LeSean McCoy isn't thinking about hanging up his cleats in 2020.

Turning 32 in July, McCoy spent the season with the Kansas City Chiefs, netting him a Super Bowl ring. The RB, however, was inactive in the Super Bowl and played just one snap in the postseason, per Next Gen Stats.

As he noted during the Super Bowl, McCoy isn't planning on retiring. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday on NFL NOW that McCoy, however, won't be back in K.C.

"Certainly in LeSean McCoy's mind, he thinks he's got some good football left," Garafolo said. "It will not be in Kansas City for him in 2020. This is a little bit of a different scenario. He's been in such high demand throughout his career, this is one where he's going to have to wind up being the right fit."

Based on raw stats, McCoy's regular season -- prior to getting hurt then falling ill down the stretch -- wasn't that far off Damien Williams. McCoy averaged 4.6 yards on 101 carries with four rushing touchdowns and added 28 catches for 181 yards and a score in 13 games. Williams played 11 games averaging 4.5 YPC on 111 totes with 5 TDs, and 30 receptions for 213 yards and two TDs. Let's not, however, pretend that stats tell the whole story. The Chiefs offense was more explosive with Williams, who can stress defenses in ways McCoy no longer can.

As Garafolo noted, McCoy's future career will be more about fit than cash. His days of earning $8 million per season are over.

Garafolo provided two potential links to McCoy: A former team and a former coach.

"I would not discount the possibility of him returning to the Eagles," Garafolo said. "I also would not discount the possibility that he meets up with Anthony Lynn out with the Chargers, who are going to have some changes in the backfield. So, some interesting possibilities for LeSean McCoy as he heads into free agency."

McCoy joined forces with Andy Reid in K.C. last year in part due to the long connection between player and coach. That relationship didn't stop Reid from making McCoy inactive for the Super Bowl.

The Eagles would be an interesting option with Jordan Howard set to be a free agent and Darren Sproles retiring. McCoy could be a cheap veteran add for a young RB room. Regardless of whether Philly adds another back, Miles Sanders should be the lead runner with Pro Bowl potential. Boston Scott flashed pizazz down the stretch and garnered a longer look in 2020. McCoy would enter as a veteran mentor -- as he was in K.C. last year -- to younger players as opposed to getting a bulk of carries.

The Chargers could offer more potential snaps if Lynn believes his former RB has enough juice left in the tank. Melvin Gordon is a free agent and seems destined to leave L.A. after last year's holdout. Austin Ekeler deserves the lion's share of snaps, so the Chargers could deem adding a veteran like McCoy on the cheaper side as the preferred path.

Much like Gore, McCoy might have to wait out free agency and the draft to find his ideal landing spot. At least LeSean has a Super Bowl ring to sport as he waits for his future path to coalesce.

