Eagles among potential landing spots for RB McCoy

Based on raw stats, McCoy's regular season -- prior to getting hurt then falling ill down the stretch -- wasn't that far off Damien Williams. McCoy averaged 4.6 yards on 101 carries with four rushing touchdowns and added 28 catches for 181 yards and a score in 13 games. Williams played 11 games averaging 4.5 YPC on 111 totes with 5 TDs, and 30 receptions for 213 yards and two TDs. Let's not, however, pretend that stats tell the whole story. The Chiefs offense was more explosive with Williams, who can stress defenses in ways McCoy no longer can.