Still running strong, Frank Gore has no plans to retire

The ageless Frank Gore has no plans to retire.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday on NFL NOW that according to Gore's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, the running back is not looking to retire, and he expects to play in 2020.

Garafolo added that Gore has already begun training for his 16th NFL season -- working out with LeSean McCoy, who will also be looking for a new place of employment.

Turning 37 years old in May, Gore rushed for 599 yards and two touchdowns on 166 carries in 16 games with the Buffalo Bills in 2019, adding eight carries for 22 yards in the playoffs.

Gore wants to continue playing until the wheels fall off. While they're getting creakier with age, the running back can be a complementary back in the right setting. As a trusty veteran who garners respect from veterans to rookies and is beloved by coaching staffs, Gore could be of use showing youngsters the ropes in the NFL for a team with a young stable of backs.

As with most aging players, especially running backs, Gore's ability to continue his career will largely depend on fit rather than monetary compensation. He might have to wait until closer to the start of the season to find that potential landing spot.

A perennial 1,000-yard rusher in his younger days with the San Francisco 49ers, Gore sits at third all-time in NFL rushing yards with 15,347, passing Barry Sanders this year. The running back would need to play several more seasons at his current pace to reach Emmitt Smith at 18,355.

The timeless wonder continues to chug along on a remarkable NFL career as his son, Frank Gore Jr., enters his freshman year at Southern Miss. Could dad continue to find work in the league until his son enters the NFL?