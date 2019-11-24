Frank Gore rushes by Barry Sanders for 3rd all-time

A constant in an NFL world of uncertainty, Frank Gore keeps plugging and running along -- moving up the NFL's all-time leading rushing list game by game.

On a cold Sunday afternoon in Buffalo, Gore achieved another milestone as he ran past Hall of Famer and all-time great Barry Sanders for third all-time on the career rushing yards list.

Gore achieved the feat with a seven-yard burst in the fourth quarter against the Broncos. Gore finished the Bills' 20-3 win over the Broncos with 65 yards in 15 carries and 15,289 yards for his career.

The greatest running back in Lions lore, Sanders finished his career with 15,269 yards. Gore entered Sunday's game with 15,224 -- 45 shy of matching Sanders.

With a two-yard carry in the third quarter, Gore tied Sanders and stood at 45 yards on six carries for the game. He then lost a few yards before sprinting into third place unto himself.

In his 15th NFL season with his fourth NFL squad, Gore's role has waned a bit as the season's progressed, no doubt due to rookie Devin Singletary's production increasing. Gore had 55 yards on 11 carries in Week 7 against the Dolphins -- one of his former teams. Since then he's had 34 or fewer yards and 11 or less carries in each game.

Though carries and productivity certainly aren't what they once were for Gore, accomplishments are abundant. In Week 4 against the Patriots, Gore tallied his only 100-yard outing of the season and became just the fourth running back in league chronicle to cross the 15,000-yard barrier.

The latest milestone in Gore's Hall of Fame resume came against a Denver franchise he's struggled against as of late. Prior to his latest outing opposing the Broncos, Gore had just 178 yards on 60 carries (2.96 yards per carry) over his last four games against the franchise. His first two games versus Denver (both with the 49ers) saw him produce 100-yard outings.

Gore now trails only the late, great Walter Payton (16,726 yards) and standard bearer Emmitt Smith (18,355).