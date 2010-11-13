Eagles' Allen, Hobbs out vs. 'Skins; Jean-Gilles aims to play

Published: Nov 13, 2010 at 05:43 AM

Philadelphia Eagles rookie free safety Nate Allen has been ruled out of the team's Monday night showdown with the NFC East rival Washington Redskins.

Allen, who has started all eight games for the Eagles (5-3) this season, left last Sunday's 26-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts with a neck injury and didn't practice all week.

Allen has bolstered the Eagles' defensive backfield this season with 34 tackles, three interceptions and one sack.

Eagles cornerback Ellis Hobbs also was ruled out with a hip injury. He missed the game against the Colts and was limited in practice all week.

Rookie Kurt Coleman and six-year veteran Dimitri Patterson will fill in for Allen and Hobbs.

Offensive tackle King Dunlap is doubtful with a knee injury. Dunlap, drafted in the seventh round by the Eagles in 2008, was limited in practice all week.

Eagles guard Max Jean-Gilles, who suffered a concussion against the Colts, is questionable after returning to practice Saturday. He has been cleared by a team doctor and a third-party doctor to play, according to the Eagles' official website.

Nick Cole, who is probable with a tweaked knee, practiced with the first team during Jean-Gilles' absence, but Eagles coach Andy Reid has yet to name a starter for Monday night's game.

"We'll see how it goes on game day," Reid told the team's website. "We feel comfortable with both of them."

Jean-Gilles said that he started feeling "normal" earlier in the week. "I feel pretty confident," Jean-Gilles said. "If I feel pretty good, then I'm going to play."

The veteran guard made it clear he didn't want to sit out a critical division game.

"It's the NFC East, baby," Jean-Gilles said. "It's going to be a three-round, slug it out, run the ball, stop the run, defend the pass, throw the ball game."

Defensive tackle Brodrick Bunkley (elbow) and defensive end Juqua Parker (hip) are probable.

