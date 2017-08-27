Eagles acquire Dexter McDougle, trade Brooks to Jets

Brooks was drafted by the Baltimore Ravensone pick before McDougle in that very same draft. The safety ended his rookie year on injured reserve with a knee injury and never fully regained his third-round form. Brooks was waived on cut day last season and swooped up by the Eagles, where he compiled five tackles, one pick and two forced fumbles. He'll added safety depth behind rookies Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye in New York and could get serious playing time on a shallow roster.