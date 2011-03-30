EA's 'Madden' game changes its rules concerning concussions

MIAMI -- Concussions in football games are taken more seriously than ever before. And that will hold true in some video games.

EA Sports President Peter Moore said Wednesday that it was "wrong" when the company's "Madden" game would allow concussed players to return to the field in the following quarter. That is no longer the case, Moore said Wednesday at the World Congress of Sports, a two-day summit in Miami.

Moore said "we have an obligation in our industry" to recognize that brain injuries are one of the biggest on-field issues facing football at all levels right now. He also said the "Madden" game can help show proper tackling techniques.

