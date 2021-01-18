EA Madden Pro Bowl Week 

This year the NFL and EA have teamed up to deliver a weeklong virtual Pro Bowl celebration for fans and players. These events include:

Chunky Million Meals Challenge

· NFL Pro Bowlers, including Justin Simmons, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Madden Championship Series pros, including Raidel "Joke" Brito and Seamus "Young Kiv" Kivlen, will serve as team captains will coach the 8 finalists competitors. Catch all the action on Monday, January 25th beginning at 3pm ET on EA Madden NFL Twitch with the finals airing on NFL Network at 8pm ET.

The NFL FLAG Madden 21 Youth Club Championship presented by Subway

· 32 NFL Flag participants representing each NFL team compete in a Madden tournament with Pro Bowl Players. Tune in at 7pm ET Wednesday, January 27 on EA Madden NFL & BattleFY Twitch channels.

Madden NFL 21 Club Championship

· The biggest Madden Championship Series event of the year, the Madden NFL 21 Club Championship presented by Snickers, is here. 32 NFL teams, 32 finalists, $750K prize pool, 1 Champion.

· Tune in to watch all the action from the digital gridiron in Pizza Hut Stadium on Thursday, January 28, and Friday, January 29, beginning at 5pm ET on EA Madden Twitch and Madden Competitive Gaming YouTube and the ESPN app.

2021 Pro Bowl: The Madden NFL Edition presented by Verizon

· Get excited for a special presentation of Pro Bowl: The Madden NFL 21 Edition presented by Verizon on Sunday, January 31st at 5PM ET across NFL social channels and EA Madden NFL Twitch.

· Some of the League's best players and entertainment's biggest celebrities grab their consoles and suit up for an AFC vs. NFC Madden competition. Snoop Dogg, Deshaun Watson, Derrick Henry and Keyshawn Johnson will be competing for the AFC, while Bubba Wallace, Marshawn Lynch, Kyler Murray and Jamal Adams will play for the NFC. This will be a Pro Bowl game unlike any other!