Dynamic TE duo is secret behind Pats' offensive explosion

The Patriots have primarily relied on what is called "12 personnel" to put up a league-best 1,126 yards of total offense during their 2-0 start. If you're wondering what "12 personnel" means, defenses use coding systems to make offensive packages quick to breakdown in a scouting report. It's a two-digit system that first identifies the number of running backs on the field followed by the number of tight ends. In this case, the Patriots' 12 personnel references one running back, two tight ends and two receivers on the field. Since there are always five eligible receivers, the number of wideouts is assumed after the two-digit number is declared.