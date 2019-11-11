Around the NFL

Dwayne Haskins named starter for rest of season

Published: Nov 11, 2019 at 06:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Washington Redskins spent the bye week resting, healing and allowing speculation to run rampant in regards to their starting quarterback situation.

Monday brought a new work week and with it a definitive answer under center. Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan announced rookie Dwayne Haskins will remain Washington's starter for the remainder of the season.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported last week it was likely Callahan would come to such a decision, but with the relative anonymity afforded by the bye, the Redskins didn't make anything public until Monday's media availability. Callahan added that Case Keenum will serve as Haskins' backup, while Colt McCoy will be the No. 3 quarterback.

Haskins hasn't had much in the way of game reps so far, appearing in just two games before making his first start in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. Haskins put together his best game of the three against the Bills, completing 15 of 22 passes for 144 yards and an 86.2 passer rating.

On the year, Haskins has completed 61.4 percent of his attempts but has yet to throw a touchdown pass. His four interceptions have left his passer rating below 45, but he's been sacked eight times in three games, pointing at least some of the blame on frequent pressure.

At 1-8 and playing under an interim coach, it's clear this Redskins season is about evaluating the talent on this roster before entering the offseason with a focus on turning over a good portion of said roster. Haskins will get seven more games in 2019 to prove he's the franchise's future at quarterback.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alvin Kamara carries Saints' offense in win over Jets as New Orleans snaps five-game losing streak

﻿Saints RB Alvin Kamara﻿ was not eased into the New Orleans offense after the dynamic running back returned from an injury-induced four-game absence.
news

George Kittle's big day spearheads overtime win over Bengals, puts 49ers in prime playoff position

The key element to the 49ers' win over the Bengals on Sunday was tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿, who caught 13 of 15 targets for 151 yards and a TD. Whenever ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ needed a big play, he looked Kittle's way.
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy appreciates La'el Collins getting ejected for defending QB Dak Prescott

The Cowboys' La'el Collins was ejected for defending his quarterback in Sunday's win over Washington, and coach Mike McCarthy appreciated sticking up for QB Dak Prescott. 
news

Tom Brady notches 700th career TD pass for walk-off overtime win against Bills

The storybook career of Tom Brady added a few more must-read chapters  - and noteworthy accolades -- on Sunday in a thrilling overtime win over the Bills.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on injured foot: No 'big deal'

﻿Josh Allen﻿ and the Buffalo Bills dropped a second straight nail-biter on Sunday, but his left foot caused as much concern as his team's 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Rams-Cardinals

NFL.com's Michael Baca provides four things to watch in Monday night's showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.
news

Patrick Mahomes says Raiders meeting on Chiefs logo pregame provided 'a little more motivation'

The last thing ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and the Chiefs needed entering a showdown with a division rivalry is more bullentin board material. The Raiders made the mistake of providing them with just that. 
news

Urban Meyer takes aim at internal leaks after Jaguars fall to Titans: 'That's nonsense, that's garbage'

Jacksonville was shut out at Tennessee, 20-0 -- its third 20-point defeat in four weeks and fifth straight loss overall. Much of the conversation afterward, however, was centered on reports of turbulence between Urban Meyer and the Jaguars.
news

Broncos take delay of game penalty to begin game vs. Lions in honor of Demaryius Thomas

Ahead of Sunday's kickoff against the Lions, the Denver Broncos paid tribute to a franchise great gone far too soon.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 14 action. 
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (groin) returning to action vs. Bengals

San Francisco will have one of the NFL's most versatile offensive threats back on the field Sunday. After missing just one game due to a groin injury, 49ers WR ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ is active to play against the Bengals.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sprains ankle, exits early in loss to Browns

Lamar Jackson left the playing field early Sunday. The Ravens' star QB was carted to the locker room soon after taking a hit to the lower body in the second quarter. He suffered an ankle sprain and did not return as Baltimore lost to Cleveland.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW