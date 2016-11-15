Around the NFL

Dungy: Right now, I would never take out Dak Prescott

Published: Nov 15, 2016 at 01:20 AM

NEW YORK -- Former Colts head coach Tony Dungy has spent this season delighted by the play of Cowboys rookie Dak Prescott. And while he admires the relationship owner Jerry Jones shares with current backup quarterback Tony Romo, Dungy isn't sure how he could turn back to his former quarterback now.

"I don't think Jerry will overrule (Jason Garrett) because he wants to win," Dungy said Monday at the NBC Thursday Night Football luncheon. "I like the way Dallas has played, and Dak has forced them to play a certain style and it's been very beneficial. They run the 40-second clock down, they throw very few incomplete passes and they keep their defense off the field for the most part.

"The style has been perfect. If Tony Romo were to come back and play that style, he could do it very successfully but that is not his game. What I think Dallas has recognized is, 'Hey, we're on an eight-game winning streak. There's a certain way we need to continue to play' ... but right now, I would never take Dak Prescott out now."

Dungy shed some light Monday on the most interesting part of the debate -- that it really isn't much of a debate when you think about it. Sometimes a prevalent storyline gets kicked around in the echo chamber for so long that it starts to pass itself off as a legitimate argument. But who is truly clamoring for Romo's return?

At the moment, Prescott's interception rate, TD to INT ratio, yards per completion and completion percentage are all better than Romo's career averages. Prescott has more mobile options in and out of the pocket and, should the need arise, could allow Dallas to shift gears on offense into a more traditional zone read scheme. As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted last week, Prescott has earned the right to be Dallas' quarterback until he hasn't. Maybe it can be this simple.

There are aspects of Prescott's game that leave something to be desired. Perhaps Romo throws a better deep out or mid-range ball. He certainly throws it with more urgency. His pocket presence, buoyed by years of experience, should be better by default.

But that is the beauty of the league's best running game, which is negating just about any of Prescott's deficiencies right now.

"I don't even know why we're having this conversation right now," NBC analyst and former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison said. "To me, it's the fact that Dak, with the pressure of Romo looking over his shoulder, he still goes out there and performs at a high level. The way he's handled the situation to the public, the media ... the level of maturity he shows. The poise, the humility, all of it speaks volumes. And the guys in that locker room, they're attracted to that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 14

﻿DeVonta Smith﻿ is trending in the right direction. The Eagles rookie wideout has been upgraded to day to day after missing the past two weeks with an MCL sprain, per coach Nick Sirianni.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Friday's tripleheader

Week 1 of the preseason carried on Friday with the Bills playing the Lions, the Titans facing the Falcons and the Cowboys and Cardinals locking up in the evening. Here's what we learned. 
news

Veteran RB Dion Lewis retires after eight seasons in NFL, one Super Bowl title

A Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, RB Dion Lewis is retiring, his agent announced on Friday. 
news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll 'can't even imagine' Jamal Adams not playing Week 1

When asked if he sees any chance safety Jamal Adams won't suit up for Seattle's regular-season opener against Indianapolis, Pete Carroll was dismissive when replying, "I'm not even thinking about that at all." 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Aug. 13

﻿Eddie Goldman﻿ is finally on his way back to the field for the Chicago Bears. The team officially announced Friday that Goldman has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Jaguars' Urban Meyer on CB C.J. Henderson: 'He's doing good. He's been fighting'

Jaguars CB ﻿C.J. Henderson﻿ is getting back into the flow after missing the early portion of training camp.
news

Dwayne Haskins performs like a 'jazz player' in bid to earn Steelers' No. 2 QB job

﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿' bid to put heat on Mason ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ for the Steelers' No. 2 QB gig gained gravitas Thursday night. 
news

Cam Newton jokes Chase Young is 'smaller than I thought' after taking big hit

Chase Young played just 11 snaps in Thursday night's preseason game against the Patriots. In that brief time, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year made his presence felt. Forcefully.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin glad to see LB Devin Bush (ACL) get his 'feet wet' in preseason action

Steelers LB Devin Bush saw action in Thursday night's 24-16 win over the Eagles, the first time he's been in a game since tearing his ACL in Oct. 2020.
news

Jalen Hurts on Eagles WR Quez Watkins: 'That guy is not a secret anymore'

A 2020 sixth-round pick out of Southern Miss, Quez Watkins played in 13 games as a rookie, compiling just seven catches for 106 yards and a TD. Thursday night, he scored a 79-yard touchdown and came close to another long score.
news

Belichick: Mac Jones exhibits 'some good things, plenty of things' to improve on in preseason debut

The numbers won't tell the story. One preseason game won't either. But Mac Jones looked like he belonged in his preseason pro debut. Cam Newton didn't look much different than he did the last time he took an NFL field.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Thursday's doubleheader

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced the host Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team tackled the New England Patriots on Thursday to kick off Week 1 of the preseason. Here's what we learned. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW