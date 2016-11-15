Dungy: Right now, I would never take out Dak Prescott

"I don't even know why we're having this conversation right now," NBC analyst and former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison said. "To me, it's the fact that Dak, with the pressure of Romo looking over his shoulder, he still goes out there and performs at a high level. The way he's handled the situation to the public, the media ... the level of maturity he shows. The poise, the humility, all of it speaks volumes. And the guys in that locker room, they're attracted to that."