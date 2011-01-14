DUI charge against Buccaneers WR Williams dropped

TAMPA, Fla. -- Prosecutors have dropped a DUI charge filed in November against Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie receiver Mike Williams.
The Hillsborough County State Attorney's office concluded Friday it would not prosecute Williams after results of a urine test showed the athlete had no drugs in his system when he was arrested Nov. 19 after his black Escalade was spotted weaving in and out of traffic around 2:30 a.m.
A breathalyzer test found Williams had a 0.065 blood-alcohol level, which is below Florida's 0.08 percent legal limit.
However, county sheriff's deputies said the player did not pass a field-sobriety test and his eyes were glassy and he smelled like alcohol when they pulled him over.
Prosecutors say the charge was dropped on the "totality" of evidence.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press