'Dudemom': Involved parenting should be a gift, not a chore

Recently, as I handed out snacks and drinks on the sidelines of yet another sport, I overheard some other moms weighing in on the drop-and-go-moms. You know the ones that roll up to the field, toss a kid and his gear out, and speed back down the driveway before the first whistle has even blown. These moms were griping about how it wasn't fair that they "had to sit here" while other moms got to run off and "do what they want". They made snarky comments about how practice isn't a "baby sitting service" and then went on to complain extensively about all of the things that they do as "involved parents" that none of "those parents" do because they're not.