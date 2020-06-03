Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 02, 2020 07:12 PM

DT Timmy Jernigan no longer expected to sign with Texans

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

After three seasons with the Eagles, it appeared defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan was heading to the Texans. That no longer is the case.

Jernigan, who had reached an agreement on a one-year, $3.25 million deal with Houston, is not expected to sign with the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday evening, according to sources informed of the situation.

Jernigan did not take a physical with the Texans and is not expected to do so, Garafolo added, with each side agreeing to part ways.

Having played in only 13 games over the previous two seasons due to neck and foot injuries, Jernigan was previously cleared by spinal specialist Robert Watkins.

However, he won't be heading to Houston.

A member of the Ravens for the first three seasons of his career, Jernigan began his stay in Philly in 2017 and started 15 games during the Eagles' Super Bowl run. As aforementioned, he played sparingly in the two seasons that followed with only 12 combined starts.

Now he's once again a free agent and looking for another new start.

