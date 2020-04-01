Roundup: Texans signing Tim Jernigan to 1-year deal

After three years in Philly, Timmy Jernigan is heading to a new home.
The defensive tackle is signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth up to $3.75 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Bill Johnson, Jernigan's agent. The DT gets $1.25 million guaranteed on the deal.
In Houston, the space-eater will help fill the void left by D.J. Reader, who signed a big-money contract in Cincinnati.
Elsewhere in roster moves Wednesday:
»The Patriots announced they have released quarterback Cody Kessler. That leaves just Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham in their QB room, and signals a likely addition either via the draft of free agency. Kessler spent the majority of last season with New England but did not accrue any stats.
»The San Francisco 49ers have released offensive lineman Mike Person, the team announced. Person started 14 games last season for the reigning NFC champions and started 30 contests in his two-year San Francisco stint.
»The Seattle Seahawks are signing defensive end Benson Mayowa to a one-year deal worth more than $3 million fully guaranteed with a max of $4 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Mayowa had seven sacks last year for the Raiders, which was second on the team. Mayowa, who's also played for the Cowboys and Cardinals previously, was in his second stint with the Raiders and is now headed for a second stay in Seattle, where he began his career in 2013.
Pelissero added this does not close the door on Jadeveon Clowney re-signing with the Seahawks, but the team couldn't wait any longer to bring in pass-rushing help.