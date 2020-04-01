Roundup: Texans signing Tim Jernigan to 1-year deal

»The Seattle Seahawks are signing defensive end Benson Mayowa to a one-year deal worth more than $3 million fully guaranteed with a max of $4 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Mayowa had seven sacks last year for the Raiders, which was second on the team. Mayowa, who's also played for the Cowboys and Cardinals previously, was in his second stint with the Raiders and is now headed for a second stay in Seattle, where he began his career in 2013.