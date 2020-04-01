Roundup: Texans signing Tim Jernigan to 1-year deal

Published: Apr 01, 2020 at 08:04 AM

After three years in Philly, Timmy Jernigan is heading to a new home.

The defensive tackle is signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth up to $3.75 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Bill Johnson, Jernigan's agent. The DT gets $1.25 million guaranteed on the deal.

A second-round pick by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft, Jernigan spent three seasons in Baltimore before being traded to Philadelphia in 2017, where he played three seasons for the Eagles. In 10 games last season, the 27-year-old compiled 10 tackles and two sacks.

In Houston, the space-eater will help fill the void left by D.J. Reader, who signed a big-money contract in Cincinnati.

Elsewhere in roster moves Wednesday:

»The Patriots announced they have released quarterback Cody Kessler. That leaves just Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham in their QB room, and signals a likely addition either via the draft of free agency. Kessler spent the majority of last season with New England but did not accrue any stats.

»The San Francisco 49ers have released offensive lineman Mike Person, the team announced. Person started 14 games last season for the reigning NFC champions and started 30 contests in his two-year San Francisco stint.

»The Seattle Seahawks are signing defensive end Benson Mayowa to a one-year deal worth more than $3 million fully guaranteed with a max of $4 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Mayowa had seven sacks last year for the Raiders, which was second on the team. Mayowa, who's also played for the Cowboys and Cardinals previously, was in his second stint with the Raiders and is now headed for a second stay in Seattle, where he began his career in 2013.

Pelissero added this does not close the door on Jadeveon Clowney re-signing with the Seahawks, but the team couldn't wait any longer to bring in pass-rushing help.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers among winners at 2021 ESPY Awards

The NFL left its mark on the 2021 ESPY Awards, with Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers again standing out above the crowd.
news

Falcons terminate Barkevious Mingo's contract following LB's arrest on child indecency charge

Atlanta Falcons LB ﻿Barkevious Mingo﻿ was arrested Thursday in Arlington, Texas on a charge of "indecency with a child, sexual contact," per Arlington Police Department records. The team terminated the veteran's contract Saturday night.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 12 to July 18): HOF WRs Tim Brown, Art Monk retire

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Chiefs DE Frank Clark charged with felony possession of assault weapon

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was charged Friday with felony possession of an assault weapon, the L.A. County District confirmed to NFL.com.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW