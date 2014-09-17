Driven Stronger: Last week's duds are this week's studs

Published: Sep 17, 2014 at 05:10 AM

Week 2 was a crazy one in fantasy land as many star players went down with injuries and some unexpected backups had big days. There were a few studs in Week 2 who simply didn't perform to their expectations. Looking ahead to Week 3, the below players should have some extra motivation to perform both for their teams and for their fantasy owners. These are our Driven Stronger candidates for Week 3.

Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter **@m_franciscovich**.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

173 modern-era nominees announced for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Nine players in their first year of eligibility -- including Antonio Gates, Jamaal Charles and Julius Peppers -- are among the list of 173 Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL Experience London Event 2023 - Sweepstake

news

WR Ja'Marr Chase: Bengals need to 'take more shots downfield'

With 10 catches for 70 yards and no touchdowns through two weeks in the 2023 season, Ja'Marr Chase is in an unfamiliar slow start but the Bengals WR is maintaining patience while also calling for more downfield plays.