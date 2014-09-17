Driven Stronger: Last week's duds are this week's studs

Week 2 was a crazy one in fantasy land as many star players went down with injuries and some unexpected backups had big days. There were a few studs in Week 2 who simply didn't perform to their expectations. Looking ahead to Week 3, the below players should have some extra motivation to perform both for their teams and for their fantasy owners. These are our Driven Stronger candidates for Week 3.
Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter **@m_franciscovich**.