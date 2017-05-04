Drew Pearson on his podium heel turn: 'I decided to embrace it'

Actually, the memory [of playing against the Eagles] I remember more than anything is, [Philadelphia is] where I ended my playing streak. I had 100 straight games going, and I had twisted my knee spiking the football in the end zone against the New York Giants at Texas Stadium, and the next week, we were playing the Eagles in Philly. My knee was in bad shape. I hyperextended it. It was a big game, and I couldn't go. Coach (Tom) Landry gave me every opportunity to play. But it was Veterans Stadium, [which had] the hard field, the hardest field in the world, ever. It was terrible. And because it was that field pressing on my knee, I just couldn't do it.