Drew Coleman signed by CB-needy Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have signed veteran cornerbacks Drew Coleman and Justin Miller as they try to fill a position weakened by their dismissal of the legally challenged Aaron Berry and the loss to injury of Chris Greenwood.
Coleman played five seasons for the New York Jets and for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. He played in 16 games and had four starts. Miller was drafted by the Jets in 2005 and last played for the team in 2009.
The Lions terminated Berry's contract Monday after his second arrest of the summer. Berry's latest legal confrontation was an assault arrest in Pennsylvania.
Greenwood is recovering from abdominal surgery and is listed as physically unable to perform.
