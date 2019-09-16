Drew Brees (thumb) likely to miss some game time

At times Teddy B looked like the passer we remember from his Minnesota days before a devastating injury wiped out years of his career. At others, he looked skittish to pull the trigger, was late on throws and held the ball far too long. With the 26-year-old set to get all the practice reps, we'd expect he'll be better prepared to handle the fire Sunday when the Saints take on the Seahawks in Seattle. The Saints face the Seahawks, Cowboys, Bucs and Jaguars the next four weeks.