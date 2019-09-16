Around the NFL

Drew Brees (thumb) likely to miss some game time

Published: Sep 16, 2019 at 12:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Drew Brees looks set to miss some significant game action for the first time since joining the New Orleans Saints.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that Brees is believed to have suffered a ligament issue in the thumb on his throwing hand, per sources informed of the situation, and is looking at missing some game time.

Brees visited a specialist in Los Angeles following Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Rams, and the team is expected to know the full extent of the issue later today.

The 40-year-old quarterback suffered the injury to his throwing hand on the Saints' second drive Sunday. As he released a pass to tight end Jared Cook, Brees hit the hand of defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and then had his digits pressed against his own helmet. Brees would exit the game and was seen on the sideline unable to grip a ball. He did not return.

"Yeah, I am concerned," Brees said after the game. "I am hoping it's not too significant. ... I'm hoping for the best and preparing for whatever the next steps might be according to the evaluation."

Depending on the severity of the ligament damage, Brees' timeline could vary from two to three weeks and return wearing a brace or require surgery on the thumb that would sideline him deep into the season.

The NFL's all-time leading passer has been extremely durable during his 14 years with the Saints, missing just one game due to injury in that span, back in 2015 due to a rotator cuff strain. Alas, now he's staring at his first significant missed time wearing the Fleur-de-lis.

With Brees expected to miss games, Sean Payton will turn to Teddy Bridgewater, the veteran backup who elected to stay in New Orleans as insurance instead of seeking a starting job elsewhere. The decision to remain with the Saints now appears prescient.

In his first meaningful action for the Saints with the rest of the starting group, Bridgewater completed 17 of 30 passes in relief Sunday for 165 yards and was sacked twice, leading just three field-goal drives. The entire Saints offense looked shell-shocked after Brees' exit, and the Rams defensive front dominated the game, bottling up Alvin Kamara and swarming Bridgewater.

At times Teddy B looked like the passer we remember from his Minnesota days before a devastating injury wiped out years of his career. At others, he looked skittish to pull the trigger, was late on throws and held the ball far too long. With the 26-year-old set to get all the practice reps, we'd expect he'll be better prepared to handle the fire Sunday when the Saints take on the Seahawks in Seattle. The Saints face the Seahawks, Cowboys, Bucs and Jaguars the next four weeks.

If Bridgewater falters, Payton could give Taysom Hill a shot to play full-time quarterback.

However the Saints manage the loss, with Brees set to miss games, the entire complexion of the NFC playoff picture could be altered by the time he returns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions HC Dan Campbell: Jared Goff 'needs to step up more than he has'

Dan Campbell didn't say a quarterback change is coming. But in the wake of a dismal 34-11 loss to the Bengals, the Lions coach didn't rule out benching Jared Goff, either. "We're going to look at everything," Campbell said.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers yells 'I own you' at Bears fans after game-sealing TD

After leaving Soldier Field with yet another victory, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took a moment to level Bears fans with a rather poignant statement following a game-clinching TD.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action. 
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 6 games

The Giants have lost yet another offensive player, with WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) being ruled out early against the Rams.
news

Injury roundup: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (quad) to play vs. Washington

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, who is questionable with a quad injury, is active versus Washington. 
news

Ravens activate rookie WR Rashod Bateman from injured reserve, elevate RB Le'Veon Bell

In preparation for Week 6, the Ravens have called up four players, including debuting rookie WR Rashod Bateman and veteran RB Le'Veon Bell.
news

Panthers place RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) on IR

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will be gone till November. The Panthers placed their star running back on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least three more games. McCaffrey had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after suffering a setback in practice this week.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 16

T.Y. Hilton has dominated the Houston Texans over the years. He'll have another opportunity this weekend. The Colts activated their star receiver from injured reserve, paving the way for the four-time Pro Bowler to make his season debut Sunday.
news

Dolphins activate QB Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve

Tua Time is only a day away. The Dolphins activated ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ off injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday against the Jaguars in London. The second-year QB is officially listed as questionable.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim test positive for COVID-19, will miss game vs. Browns

The Cardinals announced Friday night that head coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 along with quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen. All three will miss Sunday's game.
news

Seahawks place QB Russell Wilson (finger), RB Chris Carson (neck) on injured reserve

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday that star quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) on injured reserve. Wilson now will miss at least the next three games.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) ruled out vs. Vikings, will miss third straight game

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will miss a third consecutive game. The Carolina Panthers ruled the running back out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW