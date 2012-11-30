Drew Brees' TD streak stopped by Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons defeated their NFC South rivals, the New Orleans Saints, 23-13 on NFL Network's "Thursday Night Football," and ended Saints quarterback Drew Brees' NFL record of 54 straight games with a touchdown pass for good measure. See NFL.com's Game Center for highlights, stats and analysis.
Here's what else is on tap for Friday:
» Get a head start on the day's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, hear from Miami Dolphins receiver Davone Bess, New York Giants linebacker Chase Blackburn and Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels.
