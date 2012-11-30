Drew Brees' TD streak stopped by Atlanta Falcons

Published: Nov 29, 2012 at 07:52 PM

The Atlanta Falcons defeated their NFC South rivals, the New Orleans Saints, 23-13 on NFL Network's "Thursday Night Football," and ended Saints quarterback Drew Brees' NFL record of 54 straight games with a touchdown pass for good measure. See NFL.com's Game Center for highlights, stats and analysis.

Here's what else is on tap for Friday:

» Get a head start on the day's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, hear from Miami Dolphins receiver Davone Bess, New York Giants linebacker Chase Blackburn and Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels.

Harrison: Week 13 predictions

With only five games left in the regular season, it's must-win time for several clubs. Elliot Harrison provides his picks for Week 13. More ...

» The Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce its 25 semifinalists for the 2013 class today at 2 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to NFL Network and NFL.com for the latest.

» Daniel Jeremiah looks at Week 13's best individual matchups, including the Chicago Bears' Brandon Marshall vs. the Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman.

» Akbar Gbajabiamila's Inside Out column looks at the PED issue dogging the NFL once again.

» Kim Jones has a preview of Monday night's NFC East showdown, when RG3 and the Washington Redskins host the New York Giants.

» Earlier this week, Adam Schein listed players he didn't trust down the stretch. Now, he reveals those who can be counted on, including Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler.

» Bucky Brooks runs down the 10 best players in Saturday's SEC title game in his College Lookahead.

» Find out how your team would fare if the season ended today with the updated Playoff Picture.

» The Texans lead the pack in the NFL.com Power Poll, but who's on "top" of the worst-team rankings? Adam Rank has your answer in the Alternate Rankings.

