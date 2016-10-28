Drew Brees: It'll 'be weird' playing vs. Jimmy Graham

Things are going to get weird in New Orleans ahead of Halloween.
No, we're not talking about on the streets of the French Quarter, rather in the Superdome on Sunday afternoon.
The Saints surprisingly traded Graham at the start of the 2015 league year after a contentious contract standoff the previous summer.
In five seasons in New Orleans, Graham compiled 4,752 yards on 386 catches and 51 TDs.
"Obviously a lot of good years here with Jimmy. Hated to see him go," Brees said, via ESPN.com. "We were close, and he's close with a lot of guys. And we all love Jimmy. So we understand that things like that happen in this league. And I'm sure he's gonna be pretty amped up to be back. But I know our fan base loves him, they love what he did for New Orleans and did for our team. So there's a lot of love there."
Graham hasn't publicly commented this week on the trade that sent him to Seattle or bashed the Saints -- outside of a tweet at Akiem Hicks last October that said the former teammates should "feel blessed" he "got out of there."
The mammoth tight end has morphed into a go-to target for Russell Wilson. In his last four games, Graham averaged six receptions and 89 receiving yards. He's on pace for 72 receptions and 1,088 receiving yards this season, just a clip behind his averages from 2011-2014 with the Saints.
Even if he won't say it, Graham likely has a chip on his shoulder returning to New Orleans. With just about every game in the Superdome turning into a track meet, Graham is poised to put up big numbers against his former team.