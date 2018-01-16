Drew Brees: I'll be here as long as Saints want me

Brees' decline was highly exaggerated this season. Those questioning his skill-level need only flip on the second-half of Sunday's epic tilt versus Minnesota, when the QB diced up a very good Vikings defense to lead a comeback charge. With rising star receiver Michael Thomas, a dynamic backfield duo of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram and an underrated offensive line, the best place for Brees to ride out the end of his career is in New Orleans.