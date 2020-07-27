Drew Brees donating $5M to build healthcare centers in Louisiana

Drew Brees is again pouring his money back into the state he calls home.
The Saints quarterback on Monday announced a donation of $5 million to build numerous healthcare centers throughout Louisiana, especially in underserved communities, in a partnership with Ochsner Health.
"COVID-19 has changed nearly everything," Brees said in a video posted to Instagram. "As we work through one of the greatest challenges of our lifetimes, our health and wellness has never been more important."
The $5 million donation is the second made by Brees and his wife, Brittany, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple donated $5 million to deliver meals to those in need across the state of Louisiana in March.