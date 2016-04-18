Dream fantasy fits for top RBs in 2016 NFL Draft

Williams has flown a bit under the radar this draft season, as he missed all of 2015 after undergoing foot surgery, but he was a beast for Arkansas in 2014 (1,190 yards and 12 touchdowns in a time share with Alex Collins). Williams is a big back like Jones, but has quicker feet and better vision and moves through the line of scrimmage. He has surprisingly quick feet for a back his size -- 220 pounds -- but remains a load for defenders to bring down at the second level. Williams is also an adept pass catcher, even though he wasn't asked to do too much in the aerial game while in college. Add all this together, and Williams becomes the perfect combination of what Jones and Thompson offer Washington, and could serve as an immediate lead back behind Kirk Cousins. Unless Jones takes a big step this offseason, the featured back role in D.C. is up for the taking, and I'm hoping Williams is there to make the most of the opportunity.