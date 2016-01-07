Drafting franchise QB doesn't grant job security

Smith found that out Wednesday night, and if the rumblings that offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter is taking over are true, head coaches and high-powered coordinators around the league had better take notice. There is an obsession with the franchise quarterback in today's game, and the ability to build a team like the 2000 Baltimore Ravens or 2002 Buccaneers has gone by the wayside. Owners in particular have decided that this group, after showing any signs of progress, need to be coddled and managed in a way that doesn't allow for the entire coaching staff to grow alongside the player. If the quarterback is bad, they just fire everyone anyway.