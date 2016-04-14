Draft prospect Jack Conklin on Titans' Mike Mularkey, football IQ

NFL Media's Oklahoma Drill series presents exclusive, quick-hitting one-on-one interviews with players and coaches from around the league. No nonsense -- just football experiences directly from the source.
Jack Conklin
Offensive tackle, Michigan State
Born: Aug. 17, 1994
Experience: Draft prospect
I always have the draft on every year. Even if I'm doing something else, it's at least on in the background.
To be able to go to the draft is the ultimate goal as a football player. So, to get that call, it was just a complete dream.
It's going to sound kinda weird because it's the opposite of what I'm doing. I like Joe Thomas 'cause he wasn't actually at the draft. He was out fishing. I just thought that was a memorable thing.
I'll probably shake [Roger Goodell's] hand. I'm not much of a hugger.
It really started to hit me after my first year starting. You know, the guys I was playing said how well I was doing. I started thinking, You know, I'm playing against some really good guys. If I keep playing well and doing better, I might have a chance to play in the NFL.
I never really thought of being a first-round pick right away but it'd definitely be a dream. Thought if I worked hard, I'd have a chance.
One [NFL head coach] that's really stood out to me is Mike Mularkey. I really liked him because I see a lot of similarities between him and [Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio]. That really intrigues me because that is somebody that I trust and thrived under.
[The toughest part of being an offensive tackle] is there's so many different types of players and they're trying to hit you in all different ways, so you have to do all those things. You have those big guys, the J.J. Watts who are going to try to run you over. Then you have the Von Millers who are the speed guys, and you have to be technically sound in a lot of different areas.
A big question people had was my athleticism. I think that the work I did at the combine and now the work I've done with teams really shows them that I'm right up there with the rest of the guys. That was something I wanted to check off, just show guys my capabilities.
I believe I'm right up there with the best [offensive tackles in this draft class]. I have my different qualities and they have theirs. But I think there are teams that would rather have me on their team than the other guys.
I think it's my physicality sets me apart. My work ethic and how I go about things.
The pro-style offense that we ran at Michigan State really translates well to the NFL. I think teams see my football IQ and how well I'm able to pick up an offense and thrive in their offenses.
I'd say probably Randy Gregory. I could say Joey Bosa or DeForest Buckner, too. I've played a host of good guys. Even playing against Shilique Calhoun every day in practice, that prepared me a ton for those guys, even just having him every day. Top guy I've played, though, is Randy Gregory.
All-time favorite Lions player? That is a hard one. Probably Cory Schlesinger, fullback from Nebraska. He was a hard-nosed player, breaking facemasks or always doing something like that. Just pounding people, it was how tough he was.
It would be awesome [getting drafted by Detroit]. Going to Michigan State and having that fan base now and being right there in Michigan, it'd be a dream come true to be a Lion, being my hometown team and everything. That'd be awesome, but any team that takes me, I'll be happy.
I don't know [how I'll spend my first paycheck]. I'm going to try to save as much as I can, but uh, I have a lease on my truck right now. I'll probably pay that off when it comes. Try not to spend anything big.
I say Kirk Cousins 'cause I'm an MSU guy, but I really like those fast quarterbacks, you know?Marcus Mariota and the Cam Newton-type guys. Even if you do somehow mess up, those guys are able to get you out of a sticky situation.
I'm not going to say that anybody can't beat me, but I feel like I want to be able to prove myself against the best. I'm going to have to play [Watt] at some point and that's how I'm going to be able to set the standard of how good of a player I'm gonna be, playing guys like him and Von Miller. Those top-tier guys are ultimately going to show how good of an NFL offensive tackle I'll be.
I guess nobody realizes how big the medical part is at the combine. Everybody sees the running portion and that's only a three-hour portion the last day. There are three days before that that are medical.
The one part that stands out in my mind is when I was laying on a table and team doctors come in. I'm laying just in compression shorts, and I got one doctor pulling on my left knee and another doctor pulling on my right shoulder and one pulling on my left foot. It's just ... the medical part of it is very odd.
I'd really stress to guys about getting up on the board and understanding football from an individual stance to understanding the entire game on the field. Guys don't really realize going into the draft that these GMs and coaches really pick your brain and the broad aspect of football you need to know.
It's crazy to think about when you're in college because you just learn your position, really, but your football IQ is what sets guys apart.
Besides watching Netflix, I've really gotten into fishing lately. One of my best buddies at school is a big fisherman. With training out here in San Diego, I've really gotten into hiking and stuff like that.
I've been watching a lot of "House of Cards." And if you're going a little goofy, "Trailer Park Boys" is probably up there.
As an individual, I wanna be a starter. As a team, I wanna win a Super Bowl and that's the most important thing. Another individual one is I wanna be a Pro Bowler.
I wanna be one of the best to play. I've set goals for myself to get this far and it's led me to this point. I wanna keep making goals and, hopefully, I reach them.
My redshirt freshman year we were playing Indiana, and we were running a sweep or something. I was running out to make a block and I was sorta on the opposite side of the play, so it didn't really affect it too much. But I fell down and wiped out. I looked like I got shot, just like a Superman fall into the ground. That's probably the most embarrassing thing.
I watched film on Tyron Smith -- I mean, he's one of the best.Joe Thomas is another. I try to watch those top guys, guys like Andrew Whitworth. I watch some guys who maybe aren't the most talented coming into the draft but those guys that thrive once they get into the NFL.
My first concert is kinda funny. It was Rich Homie Quan. My redshirt freshman year, we won the Rose Bowl, and the song we always played after we won a game was, uh, "Type of Way." He actually ended up coming to the Rose Bowl, and after we won, he came into the locker room. A couple of weeks after that, he came and did a concert on campus.
Probably ice cream. Mint chocolate chip or chocolate chip cookie dough.
My favorite movie is "Gladiator," so I'd maybe go Russell Crowe [to play me in a movie]. But without the accent. If it was funny, people would probably like a movie with Will Ferrell better.
[My former teammates who are now in the NFL] really stressed how much Michigan State had really prepared them for the NFL. If you follow the rules and work hard, then you'll set yourself up and put yourself in a good position to thrive.
One guy that used to play for Michigan State is Dan France. He's the main guy that I've talked to. I've talked to Trae Waynes and Darqueze Dennard a little bit 'cause they've been through it, too.