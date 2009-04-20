Draft prospect Byrd in critical but stable condition after car crash

Published: Apr 20, 2009 at 12:46 PM

MIAMI -- Former LSU receiver Demetrius Byrd was in critical but stable condition Monday after a car accident in Miami, and his agent said the NFL prospect was expected to fully recover.

Demetrius Byrd, WR

LSU

2008 Statistics
Catches: 37

Yards: 513

TDs: 4

Byrd had scrapes and bruises but was being held in intensive care for observation, said his junior college coach, Tim Hatten of Pearl River Community College in Mississippi. Hatten had talked with Byrd's mom, who said her son was alert and talking at the hospital.

Agent David Dunn said in a statement that initial reports indicated Byrd will be OK. The statement did not give Byrd's injuries or any details about the crash Sunday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Demetrius, and with his mother Sharon and the entire Byrd family," Dunn said.

Last season, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver had 37 catches for 513 yards and four TDs. He also played a key role in the Tigers' BCS National Championship during the previous year.

LSU officials said that Byrd's car hit a utility pole after a tire blew out. No other cars were involved.

"This tragic accident puts in perspective just how fragile life can be," said LSU head coach Les Miles. "Demetrius is an outstanding young man with a bright future ahead of him. He was a joy to coach and he brought a great smile and a wonderful attitude to our football team. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as we hope for a speedy recovery."

Byrd played at Miami Central High School before attending junior college.

The NFL draft begins Saturday. Byrd was considered among the top 15 wide receivers entering the draft.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kerry Hyder believes he can be Seahawks' next Michael Bennett

Newly signed pass rusher ﻿Kerry Hyder﻿ believes he can fill the versatile edge role the Seahawks have missed since Michael Bennett left. 
news

2021 NFL Draft: What should the 49ers do with the No. 3 overall pick?

After trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers are in prime position to select one of the top quarterback prospects. What should the 49ers do with the No. 3 overall pick? Let's debate!
news

49ers DE Nick Bosa looks good in video showing progress in ACL recovery

Nearly seven months after tearing his ACL during the second game of the season, 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is looking good in his rehab process. 
news

AFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2021 NFL Draft

After three months of hirings and firings, cuts and signings, Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the AFC hierarchy heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Who's poised to challenge the Chiefs? Which teams look like bottom-dwellers?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW