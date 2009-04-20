Draft prospect Byrd in critical but stable condition after car crash

MIAMI -- Former LSU receiver Demetrius Byrd was in critical but stable condition Monday after a car accident in Miami, and his agent said the NFL prospect was expected to fully recover.
Demetrius Byrd, WR
LSU
2008 Statistics
Catches: 37
Yards: 513
TDs: 4
Byrd had scrapes and bruises but was being held in intensive care for observation, said his junior college coach, Tim Hatten of Pearl River Community College in Mississippi. Hatten had talked with Byrd's mom, who said her son was alert and talking at the hospital.
Agent David Dunn said in a statement that initial reports indicated Byrd will be OK. The statement did not give Byrd's injuries or any details about the crash Sunday.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Demetrius, and with his mother Sharon and the entire Byrd family," Dunn said.
Last season, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver had 37 catches for 513 yards and four TDs. He also played a key role in the Tigers' BCS National Championship during the previous year.
LSU officials said that Byrd's car hit a utility pole after a tire blew out. No other cars were involved.
"This tragic accident puts in perspective just how fragile life can be," said LSU head coach Les Miles. "Demetrius is an outstanding young man with a bright future ahead of him. He was a joy to coach and he brought a great smile and a wonderful attitude to our football team. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as we hope for a speedy recovery."
Byrd played at Miami Central High School before attending junior college.
The NFL draft begins Saturday. Byrd was considered among the top 15 wide receivers entering the draft.
