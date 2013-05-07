Draft notes: EJ Manuel over Geno Smith not that surprising

Sure things: The biggest reason that Eric Fisher and Luke Joeckel went 1-2 in the draft is probably because they posed the lowest risk. Each of the next four selections represented a significant dice roll, and that includes the third left tackle off the board in Lane Johnson. While most evaluators see Johnson as a good system fit for Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly -- because Kelly needs linemen who are in shape and can run -- one scout working the Big 12 said Johnson is "not ready for prime time," an opinion that is shared in some corners of the NFL. Proof comes in the form of the two teams drafting in the top dozen who shied away from Johnson after sniffing around the left-tackle market. The San Diego Chargers, for one, simply didn't see it, considering Johnson too much of a projection to trade up for. The Miami Dolphins, on the other hand, did deal up with Johnson still on the board -- and then simply went in another direction. Johnson's fate is still uncertain; he might yet have the highest ceiling of all the tackles in this class. But the split opinions about the Oklahoma tackle are instructive in terms of explaining how teams with high-end draft capital think.